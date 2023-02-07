Ogwa Nation Agog As Ugo-Sly Holds Mbaitoli Special Rally For Akarachi

It was an unforgettable event at the Alaenyi Ogwa Central School, venue of the special rally organized by the Oracle of Ogwa, Prince Hilary Ugochukwu Nwachukwu (Ugo Sly) in honour of Engr. Akarachi Amadi, candidate of the APC for Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal House of Representatives in the forthcoming polls.

The arena was fully charged as dignitaries were treated with various cultural exhibitions by the Alaenyi cultural dance troupe.

The colourful event witness the _creme de la creme_ in the entire Mbaitoli. Amongst those who graced the event are Business Moguls, Captains of Industries, Members of the Academia, Prince Hilary Ugochukwu Nwachukwu (Ugo-Sly), Leadership of Ugo-Sly foundation and his entire campaign structure; others are Hon. (Arc.) Chijioke Onumajuru (Honourable commissioner for Industries), Hon. Hamilton Opara (Sole Administrator, Mbaitoli LGA), Hon. Chinonye Agogbuo (APC Mbaitoli LGA Chairman), Hon. Wilson Nwafor (Special Adviser to the Governor on Recreation Parks and Open Spaces Development), Hon Stanley Nwaloka (Special Adviser to the Governor on Voters Education and Registration), Hon. (Engr.) Innocent Ikpamezie (APC candidate for Mbaitoli State Constituency), Hon. Chief. Johnleoba Iheoba (APC candidate for Ikeduru State Constituency), Hon. Chief Rufus Osueke (Head of Parliament AACO), women and youth leaders.

Excitedly, the host of this glamorous event Prince Hilary Ugochukwu Nwachukwu (Ugo-Sly) asserts that he decided to hold this special rally within 48 hours after consulting spiritually on the political future of Mbaike. And he has come to the conclusion that Engr Akarachi Amadi is the best option at this time. He believes in his ability and capacity to represent Mbaike well.

In his words, “I saw in Akarachi kindness, determination, hardwork, respect for everyone, honesty, sincerity and selflessness. As a vibrant young man, his age is an advantage for us and he will achieve alot for Mbaitoli/lkeduru federal constituency.”

“Ndi-Ogwa and ndi Mbaitoli , you have seen him. I am gifting and donating Akarachi Amadi to you. And I know he will not fail us, so let us send him to the house of representatives.” and there was chorus of “we so adopt him” from the crowd.

Notable leaders who spoke at the event express solidarity and confidence that victory will be achieved in the forthcoming polls, they are; Honourable commissioner for Industries (Hon. Arc. Chijioke Onumajuru), Hon. Chief Rufus Osueke (Head of Parliament, AACO), Hon. Wilson Nwafor (Special Adviser to the Governor on Recreation Parks and Open Spaces Development), Hon. Engr. Innocent Ikpamezie and Chief Iheoba Johnleoba (APC candidates for Mbaitoli and lkeduru State constituency respectively) , Chief Aku Mbieri and a host of others.

In his remarks, Engr. Akarachi Amadi said and I quote, ” I want to immensely appreciate my father, Prince Hilary Ugochukwu Nwachukwu (Ugo-Sly) and Ndi-Mbaitoli for honouring me today. God has chosen to use my father to donate me to our people (Ndi-Mbaitoli ). As a trained engineer, I deal with numbers and Mbaitoli has the capacity and numbers to deliver any candidate, I am grateful to be adopted by Ndi-Mbaitoli as a son.

“To our women and mothers, I value your contributions alot, you’re my structure. To our men and fathers, you’re my apex structure. To our youths, you’re the strength of this campaign because the time is Youth O’Clock all over Nigeria and the youths must take over.”

“Don’t forget, heaven help those who help themselves, last year we started showing love and we have continued this year again. The JAMB/UMTE forms are for our youths who have up to five credits in their WAEC. When you score above 200, I will sponsor your education in any tertiary institution of your choice through my foundation. Please take advantage of it. ”

“Finally, APC Mbaitoli and Ikeduru have selected their best to represent them in the forthcoming elections. Like in other political parties, you have the good, the bad and the ugly. I represent the good side in my party. Our people should come out en-masse to vote and defend their votes. Our people must do their part by voting us and we will do our best to perform, we won’t disappoint you. God bless you all.”

Historically, this is first time Ndi-Mbaitoli will be coming together across party lines to endorse a House of Representatives candidate openly.

It is our earnest prayers that God Almighty will crown our efforts with victory as we draw closer to the elections.

To vote Engr. Akarachi Amadi for House of Representatives Mbaitoli/Ikeduru Federal Constituency, Vote APC, Ebe asere aziza on the ballot paper.