Awaka-Ihitta Ward Unity Cup Kicks Off

..As Group B Records Opening Victory

The opening game between Group “A’ and Group “B” in the Awaka-lhitta Ward Football Competition was kicked-off at St. Kyrian’s Parish playground, Ihitta-Ogada in the Owerri North Local Government Area of Imo State with Group “B” running away with a lone goal victory following an ear y goal from AMANI Chukwuemeka

Group was lucky to sustain the lead despite several goal-bound moves pilled b. Group “A” as several saves were made by Group “B” goal-keeper until the final whistle by the Centre Referee, Ifeanyi Pakat.

Speaking to newsmen after the encounter, Group B Captain, Amaka with Jersey number 6 described their opponents as being more organized in team work. “In such a game one side must win “, he said..

According to him, their opponents had a very nice goal-keeper. “The goal-keeper did so well. He impressed me. We encourage him to do more”, he concluded

On his part, Group “A” Jersey number 9, Chibueze Chimezie who spoke on behalf of their captain said they lost because “That is football for you. Their keeper was very good today. He was the man of the match. It was a nice game We did our best but they beat us”, he noted.