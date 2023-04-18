…Federation Cup Play Off For Rookies Takes Place Tuesday, April 18

..As Round Of 64 Draw Holds Wednesday

The Draw Ceremony for the National competition of this year’s Federation Cup otherwise known as Aiteo Cup has now been fixed for Wednesday, 19th April. It will hold at the Conference Room of the NFF/FIFA Goal Project, inside the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.

A total of eight matches will be played on Tuesday, 18th April in the framework of the National Playoff, while the Round of 64 – the first round in the national competition – will hold on Wednesday, 26th April.

The Round of 32 matches have been scheduled for Wednesday, 3rd May, with the Round of 16 slated for Wednesday, 10th May and the quarter finals to take place on Wednesday, 17th May.

The Semi finals will come up on Wednesday, 24th May with the grand finale on Saturday, 27th May.

National Playoff Fixtures (Rookies Games for Male):

Novia FC (Adamawa) Vs Ashana FC (Taraba) @ Pantami Stadium, Gombe.

Katukan Tsafe FC (Zamfara) Vs Yelwa United (Kebbi) @ Giginya Memorial Stadium, Sokoto.

Smart City Feeders (Lagos) Vs Bendel Insurance Feeders (Edo) @ Ilorin Township Stadium.

Kogi United Feeders (Kogi) Vs Lautai FC (Jigawa) @ Ahmadu Bello Stadium, Kaduna.

FR Eburuaju (Imo) Vs PCM FC (Ebonyi) @ Awka Township Stadium.

Osevan FC (Delta) Vs Ahudiya FC (Abia) @ Godswill Akpabio Stadium, Uyo.

Red & Black FC (Benue) Vs Edel FC (Anambra) @ Dan Anyiam Stadium, Owerri.

ABJ FC (Bauchi) Vs Nya-Sa Gwang FC (Taraba) @ Fufure Stadium, Yola.

Female Rookies Play Off:

Dannaz Ladies (Lagos) Vs FC Unity (Ondo) @ Adamsimgba Stadium, Ibadan