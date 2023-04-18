First Mahi Babes Intensify Preparations For 2023 Fed Cup

..Beat KHP U15 Academy

Following the release of this year’s draw and schedule for the male and female National Federation Cup Competition as announced by NFF, First Mahi Babes FC has intensified preparations ahead of the round of 64 games.

The team who is barely 5 months old finished as runners-up behind Heartland Queens FC in the Imo State FA Cup and qualified to represent the state alongside the state-owned NWFL Premier League side.

They alongside other rookie teams avoided the rookie games playoff as NFF fixed only one playoff rookie game in the female category with Dannaz Ladies FC of Lagos taking on FC Unity of Ondo at the Adamasinmgba stadium, Ibadan on Tuesday today.

First Mahi Babes in keeping their team fresh and ready for the round of 64 which according to the organizers holds on April 26th, 2023 have stepped up their preparations with friendlies to toughen the players mentally as well as put them in a shape state for the real action.

On Saturday, they beat KHP U15 Academy from Egbu, Owerri North LGA 3-2 to boost their confidence and will today be in another friendly action against Shine FC U15 Academy from Emii also in Owerri North LGA.

The side is also keeping an eye on the League when the NWFL body releases the date for the competition.

Recall that in their first time asking, First Mahi Babes narrowly lost to Heartland Queens FC 4-5 on penalties after the regulation time ended goalless.