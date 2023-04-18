2023 NNL First Stanza: Sports Commission Boss, Ogbonna Hails Heartland’s Performance

..Lauds Uzodinma, OKoronkwo For Club’s Devt Support

As Naze Millionaires Overcome Giant Brillars Threat

The Imo State Sports Commission Chairman, Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna ‘Alumi’ has hailed players, technical crew and management of Heartland FC on their outstanding performance during the just concluded first stanza of the 2022/23 NNL football league season.

The former footballer cum philanthropist with immense passion for youth and talent hunt in same vein thanked specially Governor Hope Uzodinma and the Imo State Commissioner for Sports, Youth and Social Development, Hon Emeka OKoronkwo ‘Agujiegbe Okigwe’ for their undying support towards reviving and rebranding of our darling club and ensuring it’s return to elite football in Nigeria and the continent.

He however urged the team not to relent in their efforts towards ensuring the the ultimate goal is achieved when the second stanza resumes as well as making it to the super 8 and securing the NPFL slot finally.

Speaking to Trumpeta sports desk from European where he is recuperating from an illness, the Obinze in Owerri West born sports enthusiasts reiterated his support for the team and sports development as well working closely with the Sports Commissioner towards ensuring that the Shared prosperity and 3R goals of Sen Hope Uzodinma is fully actualized especially in the sports sector.

The Five time Champions on Sunday returned to winning ways with a heart warming performance in a five goal thriller at the Dan Anyiam Stadium.

The visitors silenced the Dan Anyiam Stadium early on in the 8th Minute through Somtochukwu Abraham who beat Chisom Chiagha in goal for Heartland at his near post.

Rattled and ruffled, the Naze Millionaires went in search of an equalizer which came six minutes later when Arum Chukwuebuka who was making his home debut was upended close to the vital area and club’s top scorer, Onyekachi Okafor stepped up to even scores with a military precision whipping the ball behind the keeper to restore parity and set the Dan Anyiam Stadium into a frenzy.

Inspired by the goal Heartland went in search of a second which arrived 16 minutes later as Ndukwe Jeremiah unleashed a screamer from about 25 yards in the 35th minute for Heartland’s Second goal after some team work by the Owerri Landlords.

The celebration had hardly died down when the visitors Struck again through Divine Ukadike’s rocket of a free kick beating Chisom Chiagha on his near post again to restore parity at 2-2 in the 37th minute.

At the 67 minute, the home debutant, Arum Chukwuebuka reacted quickest to a rebound after Giant Brillar’s keeper spilled Okafor’s free kick to tap home what proved to be the winner in the 5 goal thriller.

Heartland will engage Giant Brillars in a fortnight at Enugu as the NNL goes on a one week break.