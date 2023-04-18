Kwankwaso, Ihedioha’s Ardent Supporter, Echeozo Drums Support For Uzodimma

… Says Gov’s Second Term Not Negotiable

A strong and notable politician from Ihitteaforukwu in Ahiazu Mbaise, High Chief Collins C. Onuoha has said Governor Hope Uzodimma’s re-election is a task that must be accomplished.

He stated this yesterday while interacting with journalists from the United Kingdom.

Hon. Onuoha who is famously known as ‘Chief Echeozo na Mbaise’, submitted that Uzodimma has performed beyond expectation in the state.

High Chief Collins Onuoha (Echeozo), who is the closest and number one ally from South East to former governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso and an ardent supporter of Chief Emeka Ihedioha, maintained that he will join hands with the closest ally of Senator Hope Uzodimma in Ahiazu Mbaise, Chief Ben Ebuleocha, who happens to be his uncle, to ensure that Uzodimma sweeps Mbaise votes.

High Chief Collins Onuoha (Echeozo) a notable philanthropist in Ahiazu Mbaise and the Convener of Echeozo volunteers movement who really believes in empowering sons and daughters of the area, said he will make sure that all his followers vote for Uzodimma in the November 11 governorship election.

He stated that Governor Uzodimma will totally transform the state if given another four years.

“I urged Imolites to completely support Uzodimma’s second term because he is doing a great work in the state and he served as a messiah who rescued Imo sons and daughters from the hands of Okorocha’s dynasty”

Chief Echeozo urged friends within and outside the state to support Senator Hope Uzodimma’s reelection, adding that he really means well for Imo people.