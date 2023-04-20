NAFF Finalizes Plans For Maiden Zonal Conference Amputee -Football Championship 

The executive committee of Nigeria Amputee Football Federation (NAFF) has finalized plans for staging an inaugural Zonal Conference competition in the coming month.

Details of the development was provided in a press statement by NAFF on Monday. The country’s governing body for amputee football revealed that the competition will hold from May 3rd to 6th at the Legacy Pitch of the National Stadium, Surulere, Lagos.

The NAFF statement further revealed that six teams from Nigeria’s six geo-political zones will be represented at the inaugural competition, which is expected to draw interest from across the country, Africa and the world at large.

The competition will involve six Zonal representatives, North-West, North-East, North-Central, South-West, South-East and South-South.

NAFF President, Chief Paul Maduakor affirmed that efforts are already in top gear to ensure a smooth and high-profile competition is staged, in order to yield more gains for the sport and the Nigerian amputee football national team.

The President added: “This competition is aimed at preparing the federation and national team properly for the huge tasks ahead of us. It will also help us spot a new crop of players and lay a solid foundation for the team towards upcoming international engagements”.

“This year, we are focusing fully on the African Amputee Football Nations Cup in Egypt, All African Para-Games in Ghana and International Friendly matches lined up to keep the players in good shape.

“As you know, Nigeria is a force to be reckoned with in amputee football, in Africa and the world.

“That is why we must put the right structure in place through a major inter-state competition. This competition will help us regain our position in Africa.”