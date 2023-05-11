Imo ENTRACO Reads Riot Act Against Street Trading, Hawking

•Charges Traders To Relocate To Markets

By Onyekachi Eze

In a renewed effort geared towards sanitizing streets in Owerri metropolis, the Imo State Environmental Transformation Commission, ENTRACO has commenced confiscation of goods seen along the streets.

For the urgent need to make Owerri streets habitable and free from unwanted traffic gridlock, the Commission has sent striking warning to roadside traders and hawkers to immediately relocate to designated places or have their goods seized.

Reacting in a telephone clarification to Trumpeta Correspondent, yesterday, concerning what was termed as ‘hawker’s permit’, the ENTRACO General Manager, Hon. Franklin Nkem Nzewodo dismissed such and added that the State government had earlier before now shutdown any form of hawking or street trading.

He disclosed that the Governor Hope Uzodimma’s led administration has provided enough shops and stalls in respective markets across the State.

Adding that in Owerri, the Eke Onunwa, Relief, Amakohia/Akwakuma, Worldbank markets still have open spaces where traders can display their wares and sell comfortably without any harassment.

The GM also submitted that any street hawker who is abused or harrassed by any taskforce deserves such treatment.

However, he reiterated all ENTRACO staff and taskforces are well trained and enlightened in the modus of their operations and won’t be seen on the streets manhandling any road side hawker.

While he dismissed any claims that ENTRACO taskforce team do extort unsuspecting hawkers, Hon Nzewodo attributed such as lie and acts geared towards demarketing the good works of the Commission.

He maintained that any of its Staff or taskforce seen or found indulging in illegal duty will be decisively dealt with, even as he enjoined the Owerri residents to adhere strictly to Government directives.

Similarly, he recalled that the famous Douglas road was a ‘no go area’ before now, but due to the Commission’s resilience in service delivery, the road is rid of street trading thereby making it passable in daytime.

Nzewodo lauded governor Uzodimma for his transformational agenda in making Owerri, Imo the cleanest State in Nigeria, which he reassured of efficiency in the discharge of his duties.