Ogunenwe Dumps Labour Party, Picks Action Alliance Ticket For Imo Guber

Major Gen. Jack Ogunenwe has reportedly grabbed the Governorship ticket of the Action Alliance party AA to battle the incumbent Governor of the State, Hope Uzodinma in the November 11, 2023 Imo Governorship election.

Ogunenwe who participated in the April 2023 Labour Party primary election for November 11 Imo governorship poll and was defeated by Senator Athan Achonu who scored the highest number of votes.

Recall that the Trumpeta had on Tuesday, May 23 reported the move by the retired Gen, to contest for Imo State Governorship with the platform of the Action Alliance.

The former Labour Party aspirant has just been unveiled today by the Action Alliance as their candidate for Imo governorship.

Ogunenwe has always bragged that he must sack Uzodinma and APC from Imo State Douglas House.