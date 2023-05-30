First Mahi Babes Appreciates Edo FA For Good Hosting

.Lauds NWFL, Nation-Wide League Organizers

The management and players of First Mahi Babes FC has appreciated Edo State Government and the Football Association for their hospitality and warmness during the just concluded 2023 NWFL Nation -Wide League.

Reacting to Sports journalists shortly after the league which saw Gallant Queens FC and Fortress Babes pick the two available promotion slots to Championship league next season, Chairman of the Club, Prince Chidiebere Eze Onuoha commended the Edo FA as well as their Government for making available their facilities and creating the right atmosphere for sports development with upgraded facilities as well hosting successfully.

He however lauded the NWFL Board and the organizers of the Nation wide league for their tireless efforts towards the promotion of women football in the nation but called of cooperate bodies to support development of women football especially at the grassroots by sponsoring the competition for talent development and the Girl Child promotion.

While regretting his

team’s narrow miss on promotion, Prince Onuoha praised all the teams that took part in this seasons league for their spirited efforts and for the high level of healthy competition that characterized the league games in the two centres without rancor as he congratulated the promoted teams for their victory urging the rest of the teams not to give up but be encouraged by their Gallant performances.

Prince Onuoha also used the medium to commend his fellow club owners for their commitment and efforts to project our young talented players whom he described as future Falcons as he hoped that by the gains of participating in the league for the first time, that his team can only get better especially with the impressive performance of the Girls after just few months of being together.

He called on Imo state government to through the right agencies to take grassroots sports development more serious by organizing and supporting private investors to provide the youths of the state opportunity to excel with their God’s given talents.