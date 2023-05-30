Kidnapped Imo Catholic Priest Regains Freedom

The kidnapped Catholic Priest, Rev. Father Mathias Opara, has regained freedom.

The cleric who has been in the kidnappers den for the past four days was released on Sunday unhurt.

Although, the conditions of his release were still sketchy, the catholic community had received his release with relief.

Father Mathias was reported to have been whisked away by unknown bandits on Thursday along Ejemekwuru/Ogbaku road while he was returning to Owerri from a burial ceremony.

He is said to be in charge of Man of Order and Discipline of the Archdiocese of Owerri, and popularly known as Owu-ujo.

However, the kidnap of Rev. Father at the Christ the King Catholic Church Ezinachi/Ugwuago Parish in the Okigwe Diocese a week ago, has caused sleepless nights to members of the catholic community.

His whereabouts is still unknown as at the time of filing this report.