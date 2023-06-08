Nat’l Volleyball League: Imo Govt Assures Teams Of Host’s Warmth & Hospitality

..As Imo Spikers Poise For Promotion

Imo state recorded another height in sports as the National Volleyball League officially spiked off at the newly refurbished Volleyball Court in Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri, Imo State Capital on Monday.

In his opening Speech, the State Deputy Governor, Professor Placid Njoku who represented, His Excellency Dist Senator Hope Uzodimma, assured that the Imo State as the host will accord every Team and its officials participating in the National Volleyball League, the warmth and hospitality for which the state is known for, adding that all modalities have been put in place to ensure a successful sports competition.

He commended the organizers for the choice of Imo State as host, assured that the “Shared Prosperity” government of Gov Uzodimma remains ever ready to partner with relevant stakeholders in driving development in not only Sports but every other sector in Imo State.

Meanwhile, the Imo State Commissioner for Sports, Youth and Social Development, Hon Emeka Okoronkwo welcomed all the teams urging them to go about their participation in the league tournament with the spirit of Sportsmanship and maintained that the Sports Ministry is determined to implement the vision of changing Sports positively in Imo as envisaged by Gov Uzodimma.

The kickoff ceremony of the National Volleyball League in Owerri, attracted the presence of the Honourable Commissioner for Works Barr Ralph Nwosu, the Honourable Commissioner for Petroleum, Prof Eugene Ukachukwu Opara among other dignitaries.

In one of first games particularly in Division 2 of the National Volleyball League, Imo Spikers defeated their opponents Ajasa Ipo by 3:1.

The Imo state male team who are participating in the National Volleyball League Division 2 progressed further with their promotion ambition when they also defeated Odogwu Spikers (1-3) in their match day 2 encounter on Tuesday.