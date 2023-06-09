EOCF Boss, Rtn Obidinma Lauds Angelo Ogbonna’s Europa Conference Cup Victory With West Ham

.Commends Imo Sports Commission Boss, Eleazar On Talent Hunt

The Chief Executive Officer and President of Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundation EOCF, Rtn Obidinma Onyeali (KSC) has congratulated Nigerian born Italian International, Angelo Obinze Ogbona over his team’s victory in the 2022/23 EUROPA Conference league Cup at Eden Arena, Prague, Czech Republic, Wednesday night.

West Ham United defeated Fiorentina FC 2-1 in the final of the Europa Conference Cup with second half goals from Said Benrahma and Jarrod Bowen to win their first trophy after over 43 years.

The win secured West Ham’s first piece of silverware since the 1980 FA Cup and their first European trophy in 58 years.

Angelo Ogbona who Hails from Obinze in Owerri West LGA and is younger brother to Imo State Sports Commission Chairman, Prince Sir Eleazar Onyewuchi Ogbonna “Ambassador”, was introduced in the game by Harmers Gaffer, David Moyes in the 90th minutes to ensure the English protected their one goal lead and win their first European trophy.

In a congratulatory massage made available to Trumpeta sports desk, Rtn Obidinma likened Angelo’s achievement to his late father’s performance in the 60’s for Tranmere Rovers FC which earned him many accolades and of course a place in the national team back then.

He however Commended and encouraged the Sports Commission Boss, Prince Ogbonna on working closely with his brother, Angelo towards helping young talented players from the state to realize their dreams of becoming professional footballers adding that his Foundation, Elkanah Onyeali Care Foundatiom is always ready to partner with the Commission and the Sports Ministry on activities that will help in using sports to liberate and empower Imo youths which he noted was the last wish of his late father, Elkanah Onyeali “Mercedes”.