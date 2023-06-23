CENN Foundation: Mbaise Cultural Dance Competition Ends On High

..As Umuoma Youth Group Emerges Champions

It was an atmosphere of fun fair at the packed full St Bridget Hall in Ahiazu Mbaise on June 3rd as the Maiden edition of Chief Engineer Njoku Nwawudu Mbaise (CENN) foundation Cultural dance competition 2023 came to its crescendo as Umuoma Youth cultural dance group Ogbe emerged champions.

The action packed and thrilling concert which recorded a very large turnout of audience and spectators from all over the country were rewarded with a colorful and beautiful performance.

The panel of judges of Mrs Dorathy Nwawudu (CEO CENN foundation) , Mr Obinna Chinese (BBC Igbo) and Mr Francis Opara (CENN foundation founding member) seems to have a had time selecting a winner as all the contestants where top notch with their performances and display.

After a careful collation of results and analysis of each performance, the following emerged winners and awardees;

Results of Cenn Foundations Mbaise Cultural Dance Competition and Talent Hunt

1st Prize / champions were Umuoma Youth Cultural Group from Ogbe

2nd Prize was given to Di Bu Ukwu Dance Group from Oboama

3rd Prize was given to Abigbo Cultural Group from Chokoneze

Meanwhile other outstanding performance award went to the following;

Abigolo Cultural Dance Group Oboama Received Best Chorography award

Nnarambia Cultural Association Dance Group recieved award as the Best Routine

Abigolo Cultural Dance Group received Best Dancer award

Nkelebe Cultural Dance Group recieved the Best Band award

Ekpe Cultural Dance Group received Most Indiginous award

Obi Nichodemus from Ahiazu got the Best Singer award

Daniela Chidera from Aboh received Best Custume of the day award

Diana iheanacho also from Aboh received Best Original Content award

Fidelia Obani from Ezinihitte received the Best Single Dancer award

Winners and individuals has been selected to form the CENN Foundation cultural group who will be embarking on a tour in the near future.

In her closing remark, CENN foundation CEO Mrs Dorathy Nwawudu appreciated the participation of the contestants who has come from far and wide to compete and promised that the next edition will be even greater than this because CENN Foundation entertainment is here to stay.

“Thank you to all participants for bringing Culture Dance to light and for making this dance event successful. You are all talented.

The essence of this is to discover talents and I’m happy we did find good talents here. While we do our homework in harnessing this talents discovered before the next edition, we believe that the next edition will be greater than this. “ Nwawudu concluded.