 Heads To Roll In Imo Education Sector, Over Backlog Of Unpublished Basic Education Results, FSLC, Others

By Okey Alozie

Indications are that Government of Imo State led by Senator Hope Uzodnma is rasing eyesbrow on the continued delay in the processing and publishing of Basic Education Certificate in Education (BECE) otherwise known as Junior WAEC.

Report has it that since Governor Hope Uzodinma came into power nearly 4yrs now, students have been registering for Junior WAEC Exams (BECE) every year without getting their results and this situation according to our source has become so painful for the parents who cough out money to register their children for the Exams.

Records are there to show that 2020, 2021, and 2022 results of the Junior WAEC are all under processing uptil now even when the Governor dolled out millions of Naira to make sure that those Examinations are properly conducted, processesed and released.

The last year Exam for now appeared to be the most painful according to the aggrieved parents in Imo State. The parents submitted that for not publishing and processing of the last years Junior WAEC results it means that some people in the education sector want a total collapse of the sector in Imo.

Information gathered by our reporter revealed that the West African Examination Council (WAEC) may not allow Imo students to register for Senior WAEC any more since they have no Basic Certificate of Education to show.

Moreover, the continuous assessment of students is also affected.

The First School Leaving Certificate is also affected.

Nearly four years, children from various homes register for First School Leaving Certificate in Education (FSLCE) in the end, no result will be published.

Aggrieved parents and concerned Imolites are now worried over this development, describing the act as disturbing.

Concerned Imolites want the Ministry of Education to be probed on this particular issue.

The concerned citizens of Imo who spoke to us suggested that Ministry of Education should be properly investigated and all those who partake in the BECE and First School Leaving Certificate Examination should face panel and those found guilty should be punished.

We learnt that uptil now the adhoc staff and the Examination officer used during the 2022 Junior WAEC Exams have not been paid uptil now. Imo State is rated last in education sector now in Nigeria.

Moreover, there is mass exodus now in Imo schools. Those in Exam classes are leaving Imo to go to other States to register because of non release of already taken Exams, even in Senior Secondary Schools, we gathered that more than 200 schools in Imo are yet to get their Senior WAEC results since two years now. Parents are now crying to Governor of Imo State to come and rescue the situation for Imo people to regain their position in the Education sector.