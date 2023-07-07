Being An Actor Allows Me To Impact, Inspire The Audience Through My Performance -Godwin Nnadiekwe

A proficient Nollywood Star who hails from Imo State, Godwin Nnadiekwe has taken out time to address some salient issues surrounding his sterling performance in the Entertainment industry, Commerce and Culture.

In this interview session with Onyekachi Eze of the TRUMPETA NEWSPAPER, he made some striking revelations.

Excerpts:

Journalist: May we know you?

Actor: My name is Godwin Nnadiekwe. I hail from Orlu Council Area, Imo State, Nigeria. I’m a Nollywood Actor, Producer, and Founder, GWIN Celebrity Booking Agency. A Pan-African booking Company resident in Lagos State.

Journalist: How have you fared in the entertainment industry?

Actor: Hmmmm! The industry is highly competitive and ever-changing but I would say that with my consistent involvement in various projects over the years, I have garnered attention for my acting skills and have been recognized for my performance in both movies and television series. So I would say I have fared very well in the industry.

Journalist: Recounting your experiences so far, would you say being an actor is a rewarding venture?

Actor: Oh Yes! because it has provided me the platforms to express myself in creativity and bringing characters to life. Being an actor has allowed me to impact and inspire the audience through my performance. Also, the recognition and appreciation from the audience, peers, and industry Professionals can be highly rewarding. The positive feedback, awards, and accolades have provided validation for my hard work which also leads to significant financial compensation, endorsement deals, etc. However, it is crucial to mention that sometimes, we actors face intense competition for roles and deal with the pressures of the industry and most especially from the fans. But with dedication, perseverance, and continuous skills development to thrive in this field. Ultimately, the rewards have been endless for me. I could go on and on.

Journalist: How true is the postulation that the female folks have more chances of featuring in lead roles in the present day Nollywood industry?

Actor: I would say that is untrue because those are mere speculations from the people, the public. I believe once you are an actor and have the charisma, the acting prowess, the chances of you getting a lead role are high irrespective of your gender. First is understanding your craft and being able to deliver. The sky is your limit.

Journalist: The audience would like to know how many movie roles you have so far featured in since your debut in your acting career? Can you reel out some of them?

Actor: I have been in the industry for a good number of years and within this period I have been able to feature in more than sixty movies and counting. To mention a few, I featured in MUSTAPHA the series which aired on ROK TV. I also played the leading man in IKEMEFUNA, HEALING WAVE, PAST GLORY, LOVE AFTER ALL, THE MEETING, FAMILY LOVE. ETC.

Journalist: Who is your role model? And why?

Actor: I have a good number of people who have inspired me on this journey but to mention a few I would like to acknowledge these two veterans; RMD and KENNETH OKONKWO. I have watched these two as a growing up youth and truly, I enjoy their journey. Seeing them transform from television to other fields in life like politics is quite impressive and should be emulated.

Journalist: What would you like to be remembered for whenever you leave the stage for the upcoming ones?

Actor: I would like to be remembered for my talent and skills, artistic contributions in the industry, iconic roles and social impact, inspiration, and influence on people and society at large. I will also like to be remembered for my activism, humanitarian work, and my efforts to bring about positive change in my society. Making a difference beyond the realm of acting. Those are highly valued.

Journalist: As an individual, how or what areas would you like the government to look into Nigeria’s entertainment industry?

Actor: There are creative ways the government can look into the Nigeria entertainment industry. The government can support the development and promotion of digital distribution platforms for our films and other creative works. These can provide wider access to local content, both within the country and globally, and help control piracy. Making it easy for filmmakers. They can also build cinemas across the States.

Also, the government can provide financial and logistic support for our film festivals. These would go a long way in promoting our talents, and way of life, encouraging networking opportunities, and attracting International attention.

The government can further collaborate with brilliant minds in the industry.

I appreciate the work the government is doing with the Bank Of Industry (BOI). But they should pay close attention because a lot of things are going on. We have heard cases of tribalism. Whereby some tribes feel left out on the grants, as certain tribes constantly cub more. I wouldn’t want to mention names. These are avenues the government can look into the industry and boost it.

Journalist: Any parting words to your fans?

Actor: To my incredible fans,

I want to express my deepest gratitude for your unwavering support and love. You have been the heartbeat that has sustained me through the highs and lows, and I am forever grateful for the connection we’ve shared. Thank you all for being my biggest cheer-leaders, my confidants, and my motivation. You’ve given me a purpose and made my journey as an actor truly extraordinary.

I hope you continue to support and celebrate the art of storytelling.

Beyond the realm of acting, remember that each of you possesses the power to make a difference. Follow your dreams, pursue your passions with unwavering determination, and always believe in the beauty of your own unique story. You have the ability to inspire others.

I hope to carry your love and support with me always.

Stay blessed.