Lady Beaten To Death In Hotel In Anambra

.Body Thrown Into Swimming Pool

A young lady by the name of Miss. Chinyere Awuda from Nnobi, in Idemmili South Local Government Area of Anambra State, has been reportedly found dead and corpse-dumbed at the abandoned swimming pool in a hotel (name withheld) in Anambra State.

According to sources, the young lady was at a nightclub reportedly in Awka, Anambra State, where friends believed to be clubbers as well, started beating the lady.

Despite efforts made by other people in the club that Saturday night to rescue the girl from the hands of her molesters, they continued to beat and assault her in the presence of the club manager, who allegedly asked the club security guards and bouncers to stand down and instead turn off the lights while the girl was being beaten and was dragged outside the club, where her lifeless body would later be dumped into an abandoned swimming pool belonging to the Hotel.

The family of Miss. Awuda, upon receiving the terrible news, went to the Hotel only to find the lifeless body of their daughter inside the abandoned swimming pool. The incident had since been reported to the Anambra State Police for further investigations and recovery of Miss. Chinyere lifeless body.

When contacted the Anambra State Police Spokesperson, DSP Tochukwu Ikenga, who confirmed the incident said the suspect was already in police custody while the case is being investigated.