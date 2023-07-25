Gunmen Kidnap Richest Anambra Native Doctor

Some yet-to-be-identified gunmen have abducted a a renowned Anambra-born native doctor known as Akwa Ọkụkọ Tiwara Akị.

It was gathered that Akwa Ọkụkọ was kidnapped on Sunday night in one of his hotels in Oba, Idemili North Local Government Area of Anambra State. The native doctor, reputed for his purported powers of disappearance, was tragically unable to evade the gunmen who targeted him and stormed the hotel.

During the abduction, his two personal security aides valiantly attempted to protect him but, sadly, lost their lives in the process. The incident took place at the Triple P Hotel, Oba, one of the three hotels owned by the native doctor in Oba.

Akwa Ọkụkọ Tiwara Akị, being well-known as one of the most formidable and richest native doctors in Anambra State, has left the community astounded by the ease with which he was kidnapped.

The Anambra State Police Command, through the Spokesperson, DSP Ikenga Tochukwu, has confirmed the kidnapping, while the Commissioner of Police, CP Aderemi Adeoye, has issued directives to track down the abductors and secure the safe release of the healer.

In the wake of the incident, numerous people have gathered at his residence in Oba to ascertain the circumstances surrounding his abduction.

As at the time of this publication, the kidnappers are yet to make any contact or demands for ransom from the family. The situation remains tense as authorities work diligently to bring the native doctor back to safety.