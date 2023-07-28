Ihiagwa Road: TPM Okere Calls on Government to Expedite Action

……. Says, “My People Are Suffering”

By: Tochi Onyeubi

Owing to the abandoned and deplorable road condition of the Ihiagwa /Nekede, the Traditional Prime Minister Owerri West, Dr. Kennedy Kelechi Okere has called on the government to hasten action on the road.

He made the statement in a chat with Trumpeta recently while bemoaning the level of hardship his people go through accessing the road for their daily needs.

Recall that, two years ago, Fmr President Muhammadu Buhari had commissioned the Naze/Nekede /Ihiagwa road which links to Obinze. However, the commissioned road construction did not get to Ihiagwa.

The bad road which has caused untold hardship to residents and students, as the village plays host to two federal institutions – the Federal University of Technology Owerri, (FUTO) and the Police training school at boundary between Ihiagwa and Nekede, has been abandoned for years despite appeal from residents and stakeholders.

Dr. Okere informed in an interview that, the road is so bad, making it impassable and difficult for people to transact business, adding also that the bridge that connects Obinze towards Portharcourt road has broken down for over four years and counting with no foreseeable efforts to reconstruct it.



He stated that, the state of the road has increased the suffering of the people especially in the face of high inflation bedeviling the country, occasioned by the hike in petrol, which has resulted to high cost of transportation fare for residents commuting to town for their daily needs.

The President, Horizon International Medical Mission, (HIMM), called on the Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodinma to quickly wade into the issue with a view to constructing durable and sustainable roads that will reduce the suffering of his people.