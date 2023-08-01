Australia/New Zealand ‘23: Super Falcons Qualify For Round Of 16

..As Captain, Ebi Makes History @ WWC

Nigeria will play in the Round of 16 at the ongoing FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Super Falcons played out a 0-0 draw with the Republic of Ireland on Monday to confirm their place.

The closest Randy Waldrum’s ladies came to grabbing a goal was when Uchenna Kanu’s header was pushed onto the bar by Irish goalkeeper, Courtney Brosnan.

Nigeria finishes runners-up in Group B with five points, after winning one game and drawing two.

Australia claimed the top spot thanks to their 4-0 thrashing of Canada.

Meanwhile, Super Falcons captain, Onome Ebi entered the history books as the first African player (male or female) to play in six World FIFA Cups after stepping onto the pitch in the side’s 0-0 draw against the Republic of Ireland on Monday afternoon.

The 40-year-old replaced Oluwatosin Demehin in the 84th minute of the encounter.

Ebi first appeared at the World Cup in 2023.

The centre-back also featured at the 2007, 2011, 2015 and 2019 editions of the FIFA Women’s World Cup.

The defender was also part of the team at the 2008 Olympic Games, in Beijing.

The Super Falcons sealed a place in the Round of 16 following the stalemate.

Randy Waldrum’s side will face the first-place team in Group D in the Round of 16.