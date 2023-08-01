Owerri Agog As Maiden SEWFA League Kicks Off Today

..Imo Sports Commissioner, Other Dignitaries To Grace Opening Ceremony @ Old Stadium

The maiden edition of the South East Women Football Association SEWFA League Championship will today August 1 kick off at the Old Township Stadium, Owerri by 3pm.

According to a statement made available to Trumpeta sports desk by the Association Chairman, Mr Alex who also doubles as Proprietor of Awka Angels FC stated that the competition bwhich was originally slated for August 4th, 2023 was now brought forward for safety reasons.

He also disclosed that the venue for the championship which was slated to hold at the Dan Anyiam Stadium Owerri (especially the opening ceremony) has also been moved to the Old Township Stadium on Tetlwo road, Owerri today by 3pm as the Dan Anyiam Stadium is undergoing some renovation work ahead of Heartland FC’s NPFL games which is expected to commence later this month except any changes by the IMC.

The draws for the league games meanwhile was conducted on Monday July 31, 2023 at the Imo FA auditorium by the Football house officials with 10 of the originally 11 teams drawn into two groups of five teams each as the opening game will be between GPWorld FA and Maureen Madu FA by 10am while the second game of the day is between Imo Strikers Queens and Awka Angels by 12noo just as First Mahi Babes trades tackle with Rising Stars FA by 2pm all at Old Township Stadium, Owerri.

The rest of the games will commence from Wednesday with 3 matches each day at 10am, 12noon and 4pm respectively.

The grouping is as follows.

Group A:

GPWorld FA – Nnewi

Maureen Mmadu FA – Onitsha

First Mahi Babes – Nwangele

Rising Stars – Anambra

Heartland Queens – Owerri

Group B:

Imo strikers Queens – Imo.

Awka Angels FC – Anambra.

Giant Empress FC – Abia.

Green Foot FA – Ojoto.

Solo Wonders FC – Abia