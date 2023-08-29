Tension In Ngor Okpala Community Over Murder of Okada Rider

Tension is said to be gradually escalating into disturbances and Mayhem as youths of Umuogbor Ntu Autonomous community, in Ward 1, Ngor Okpala LGA Imo State are fuming over the killing of one of them, Chetachi Okereafor, aged 21 years.

Trumpeta sources said that Chetachi met his sudden death on Tuesday, August 22, 2023 at about 7 p.m. while doing his Okada business.

According to sources, Chetachi was killed along a big expanse of Bush between Egbelu, Umuhu autonomous community and Uvuru Ntu autonomous community all in Ngor Okpala LGA.

It was said that Chetachi had a call on his phone from a “Customer”, who asked him to come and pick him up at Mbutu Okohia junction, at Aba/Owerri road, Umuhu.

Chetachi was said to have raced to the junction and picked the said passenger with his brand new Daylong 150 motor cycle.

Sources said that the late Chetachi was later seen carrying a man, heading from Mbutu-Okohia junction, through Egbelu Umuhu towards to Uvuru Ntu.

However, some minutes after, the unidentified passenger was seen riding the motorcycle heading back towards Mbutu/Okohia junction.

This aroused suspicion among the youths playing football who thought something was wrong and moved towards Uvuru Ntu, and were shocked to see Chetachi lying in his own pool of blood.

The youths immediately rushed the victim to a nearby hospital while the rest went in search of his killer.

However uptill going to press, the family said no arrest has been made yet.

One of the relations of the victim, Chief (Dr) Lawrence Eke Ndulor, who reported the incident to the press, is calling on security operatives to look into the matter and fish out those who cut-short the young Chetachi’s promising life.

He said the community will do every legally to make sure that Chetachi did not die in vain.