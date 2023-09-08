Imo National Assembly Election: Dibiagwu Knocks Out  Uju, Ilo, As Omego Wins Another

.PDP Candidate Vows To Appeal Tribunal Ruling

More cases have been ended at the National Assembly Election Petition Tribunal at the High Court Premises in Mararaba Nassarawa.

On Thursday, APC candidate, Hon Eugene Dibiagwu was declared winner of the Ohaji/Egbema, Oguta and Oru West Federal Constituency contest.

He was challenged in court by Hon Kingsley Uju and Collins Ilo of the PDP and Labour Party respectively.

In the same vein, Hon Canice Moore Nwachukwu has again won more of the cases against him by those he defeated.

In the petition No. EPT/IM/HR/11/2023 filed by the Labour Party candidate, Jeff Ojinika, the tribunal while declaring Nwachukwu popularly known as Omego winner held that the Petitioner failed to prove any of the Grounds of the Petition and subsequently dismissed same.

The Petitioner did not lead credible evidence in respect of the 517 polling units of Oru East/Orsu/Orlu Federal Constituency.

Meanwhile, the PDP Candidate, Uju has vowed to challenge the decision of the Tribunal in Appeal Court adding that there is no cause for alarm.

He said that after consulting with his legal team and studying of the pronouncement of the tribunal he would go to appeal