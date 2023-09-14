Eulogies As Imo Born Super Falcons Legend, Oparanozie Quits Professional Football

Encomiums and good will massages has continued to trail the announcement of Super Falcons legendary striker, Desire Oparanaozie’s retirement from professional football at the age of 29.

The Amawom in Owerri Municipal Council born Striker made the announcement on social media on Wednesday morning.

“To my fans, family, and friends, thank you for the show of love and support over the years. It’s time to take a bow, as I believe there’s no better time than now. I’m officially announcing my retirement from professional football for both club and country,” Oparanozie wrote on her handle.

“To every team and coach I have played for, to every mate I’ve played alongside, and to every opponent I have played against, thank you all for being part of this incredible journey. Thank you football, thank you Nigeria.”

The forward started her career at Bayelsa Queens in the Nigerian Women’s Championship.

Oparanozie came into the limelight after featuring for Nigeria’s Falconets at the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in 2010.

She was part of the Super Falcons squad that won the Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in 2010, 2014, 2016 and 2018.

The striker scored 22 goals in 35 appearances for Nigeria.

She played for clubs in Turkey, Russia, Germany, France and China.

Oparanozie’s last assignment for Nigeria was part of Super Falcons squad for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup.