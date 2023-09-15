Returning First Mahi FC In Essential Friendly Test Today @ Abajah

..As Coach Dan Seeks Victory

Few days after resumption for the new season, First Mahi FC will today be put to test by Essential FC of Obolo, Isiala Mbano LGA.

The friendly which billed to hold at the Abajah Central Stadium, Nwangele LGA by 3pm will help both sides access their player’s fitness and readiness ahead of the new season.

Both sides have met twice with the Obolo side winning the first encounter 0-1at Abajah while the second meeting ended 2-2 in Mbano.

First Mahi FC who recently acquired a new Gaffer, Coach Omaka Daniel will hope to get the better of their counterpart when they lock horns as bragging rights.

“I was told that we have lost to them once and drew the last encounter.

“That has to change, and we have put in enough work in training although the match won’t be a do or die affair but we hope to get a good result to boost our confidence.

“We actually hope to use more of such friendly games to get the players in a very good shape and am sure they are ready for the task ahead”, Coach Dan told First Mahi FC Media.