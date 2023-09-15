Blackout In South-East As Disco Confirms System Collapse

There is a complete power outage in the South-East as the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company confirms a system collapse.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Emeka Ezeh, Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, said the collapse occurred at 12:40 am.

The company apologised to customers within its franchise in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo states over the development.

There is a complete power outage in the South-East as the Enugu Electricity Distribution Company confirms a system collapse.

In a statement on Thursday morning, Emeka Ezeh, Head of Corporate Communications, EEDC, said the collapse occurred at 12:40 am.

The company apologised to customers within its franchise in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu, and Imo states over the development.

“The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company PLC (EEDC) wishes to inform its esteemed customers of a total system collapse at 12:40 am today, 14th September 2023. This has resulted in the loss of supply experienced across the network.

“Due to this development, all our interface TCN stations are out of supply, and we cannot provide service to our customers in Abia, Anambra, Ebonyi, Enugu and Imo States.

“We are on standby awaiting detailed information of the collapse and restoration of supply from the National Control Centre (NCC), Osogbo”, he stated.