AFL Celebrates Enyimba’s CAF Champions League Achievement

Ahead of the maiden edition of African Football League, the Confederation of Africa Football has celebrated the achievement of Enyimba Int’l FC of Aba on the continent.

The AFL on its social media handle celebrated the Enyimba’s CAF Champions League triumph.

The nine-time Nigeria Premier Football League champions won the money spinning competition back-to-back in 2003 and 2004.

The feat marked the first time a team had managed to successfully defend the title in over 30 years.

“Celebrate the legacy of a legendary team that conquered the Champions League and Super Cup in consecutive years!.” the statement reads.

Enyimba will lock horns with Wydad Casablanca in the quarter-finals of the inaugural edition of the competition.

The competition will kick-start on October 20.