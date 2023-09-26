Mbaoma Community Presents Eze-Elect, Osuji  To Council Chairman

By Innocent Osuoha

The Mbaoma autonomous Community in Owerri North, comprising Uba, Umuawuka, Emeoghe villages, has formally presented Engineer Calistus Iheanacho Osuji as her Eze-elect to the SOLAD.

Last week the people of Mbaoma autonomous Community, carved out from the old Emii autonomous community, rolled out the drums as they thronged Orie Uratta the LGA Hqts to joyfully present their Eze-elect, Engineer Osuji, just as officials of the Council were on hand to receive the them.

According to the PG Mbaoma Federated, Dr E. K. Ishiguzo while formally presenting the Eze-elect, said he is the people’s choice because his philanthropy had touched all segments of the Community.

He recalled how he had assisted the Community in the maintenance of the road linking Umuawuka Mbaoma and Umuolu, provided jobs for the youths, as well as provided, installed and commissioned 300 kva, 11/0, 400kv transformers.

Others who spoke to lend credence to the choice of Engineer Osuji were Nze Chief A N Achu(Pillar of Mbaoma), Oha Boniface Njoku and Mr Jonathan Njoku(National Sec Mbaoma Federated)

Receiving the Eze-elect, the SOLAD, Chief Sir Tony Umezuruike while congratulating the nominee expressed delight that the Ezeship election was free and fair adding that his duty was to receive and accept any candidate and then forward the documents to the appropriate quarters.

Also speaking, the Director of Administration and General Services (DAGS), Sir Barr Emeka Oduah thanked the Mbaoma people for making his job easy by coming with all necessary documents required.

Sir Emeka assured them that within few days he would forward the papers to the appropriate quarters.

The Eze-elect Engineer Calistus Iheanacho Osuji who is from Mbutu Umuawuka, Mbaoma, Owerri North LGA is an Engineer who has attended many professional courses including a course on medium voltage (GIS) switchgear ABB plant Dusseldorf, Germany and on ETAP power system Automation, Irvine, California, United States of America.

A full fledged family man, Engineer Osuji likes playing table tennis, watching football and is a philanthropist.