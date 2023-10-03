October 1! SamDaddy: Nigeria Still Struggles As A Nation

The Governorship Campaign Organization of the Peoples Democratic Party in Imo state, on behalf of its candidate in the November 11 off-season election, Senator Samuel Nnaemeka Anyanwu notes with nostalgia that at 63 years of Nigeria’s Independence, the country is still wallowing in abject poverty and struggling to compete with Nations of the world.

This dangerous and troubling cankerworm has led to flexible window of exchange rate and unemployment in the country. It is ridiculous to note that this systematic draw back in Nigeria has led its leaders to jettison agriculture, education, health and security of lives and properties while chasing personal interest.

Our Governorship candidate therefore calls on Nigerians all over the world to be patriotic and work towards redeeming the country from its current sorry state, adding that the lessons from the present economic predicament and security challenges should inspire stakeholders to exploit different avenues to curb the menace, and diversify to other natural resources to create wealth for sustainable development.

Anyanwu disclosed this on Sunday to mark Nigeria’s 63rd Independence anniversary.

He said, “How do we celebrate a country whose teeming youths with great ideas and sound reasoning are unemployed when children of the rich are living in affluence all over the world?. It is also dangerous to celebrate Nigeria at 63 when the standard of education, and health are at the lowest ebb. Our worry is that, the planners jettisoned priorities to other non-oil sectors of the economy such as agriculture to generate wealth by exporting the produce, rather than importing finished products from other countries. These are the same people that complain of the flexible window of exchange rate and unemployment in the country.”

“Let every Nigerian exhibit patriotic zeal towards redeeming the country from its present situation. The lessons we have gained from the present economic predicament should drive every stakeholder to exploit abundant natural resources to create wealth for sustainability.”

According to him, the desire for a robust economy is uppermost in the mind of every citizen in the country given the economic challenges confronting the nation.

He reiterates his determination to curb insecurity to be able to woo investors to the state to boost the economy when elected the Executive Governor of Imo state in the November 11 Governorship election, noting that when all hands are on deck to revitalize the economy, Nigeria would regain its pride of place as the giant of Africa.

He maintained that a stable economy where justice prevails would make governance easy if every leader would eschew personal interest and team up as patriots to serve the nation genuinely.

He therefore enjoins the good people of Imo state in particular and Nigerians at large not to celebrate the country’s swindling economy, insecurity, underdevelopment and corruption, but charges them to join hands to make Nigeria the envy of other nations everyone will live to celebrate.