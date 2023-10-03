Eleven Imo APC Lawmakers Survive Tribunal Judgements

.Owerri Municipal, Obowo, Aboh Lose Out

It was irony of a sort at the State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal at Mararaba, Nassarawa State after the Judgements were delivered for some cases.

The mixed reactions for serving lawmakers and former ones of the Imo State House of Assembly on Monday and preceding Sunday where eight members; Honourables Gilbert Nwosu, Francis Osuoha, Okey Udeze (Ideato North), Uche Agabiga (Orsu), Obinna Egu (Ngor Okpala), James Ubah Esile (Onuimo) , Dominic Ezerioha (Oru West), Ikenna Ihezuo (Orlu), Chigozie Nwaneri (Oru East), Johnleoba Iheoha (Ikeduru), Kelechi Ofurum (Owerri North) won their cases thereby dismissing the ambition of Frank Ugboma, Herclus Okoro, and their respective opponents coming back to the State Assembly.

While Nwosu represents Oguta State Constituency, Osuoha is of the Ohaji/Egbema in the Imo State House Assembly. They defeated Ugboma and Okoro respectively. Ugboma and Okoro were part of the immediate past House who sought a second missionary journey through PDP and Labour Party to return to the state parliament.

Aside the former Members from Oguta and Ohaji/Egbema who challenged the victory of the APC, opponents to the other APC winners drawn from PDP and Labour Party lost the Tribunal battle.

After last week’s sack of APC member for Obowo State Assembly, Rt Hon Kennedy Ibeh, and the Aboh Mbaise man, Hon Eddy Obinna by the Tribunal in Nassarawa, fear has been hovering in the State legislature over the fate of others whose cases hadn’t been decided.

The Judgements by the Tribunal that saw the aforementioned APC Members scale through have calmed down nerves in the State Assembly. However, the APC man for Owerri Municipal, Hon Ugochukwu Obodo received the sad shock of the Tribunal judgment, yesterday as the EPT affirmed the Labour Party’s candidate, Hon Clinton Amadi as rightful winner of the March 18, 2023 Assembly Poll.