Imo APC Women Angry, Plan Protest Against Uzodimma 

. Over Non Consideration In Major Appointments

Barring any unforeseen circumstances, the women wing of Imo State Chapter of the All Progressive Congress, APC, may take to the street any moment to show their grievances against Governor Hope Uzodimma for their non consideration in recent appointments especially that of Commissioner and SOLADs.

Trumpeta encountered some of the women near the party secretariat lamenting exclusion from the recent appointments especially from the SOLADs.

The women gathered to discuss their woes without wanting their names to be made public disclosed that it has become unfair on the part of the governor to ignore women in the recent appointments.

While stating that their services cannot only be required during campaigns and other party services, a few of the women who spoke to Trumpeta was of the view that they were ignored forcing them to think of a peaceful protest that would remind Uzodimma of their existence as an integral part of the APC in Imo State.

The women who spoke to Trumpeta under condition of anonymity further noted that during the appointment of Commissioners, only two were part of the immediate past state executive council were also re-appointed meaning that no fresh woman meets the condition for appointment.

“You can see that no new woman was appointed a Commissioner. Those who got it this time; Nkechi Ugwu and Ruby Emele were former Commissioners of the governor. No new woman was appointed showing that we may not be needed” she said.

What may have aggrieved the APC women to consider an offensive against Uzodimma’s government was the recent appointment of Sole Administrators of the LGAs where no woman was given an opportunity to preside over the councils in the state.

“We relaxed the other time when Commissioners were appointed because we had two despite that they are returnees, but this one SOLADs were appointed not even one woman was given a chance” she added.

Trumpeta gathered that the women in the party are not happy and to show disdain for the act are mobilizing to protest against the marginalization.

Efforts to reach the party Chairman on the matter for comments proved abortive as his phone number was not reachable before press time.