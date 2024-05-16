Imo Poly Rector, Prof Kanayo On Fire

This is not the best of the times for the Rector of Imo State Polytechnic, Prof Chukwuka Stephen Kanayo who is facing severe accusations and challenges from a section of the staff and management.

Prof Chukwuka Stephen Kanayo from has been under attack from a section of the staff and management team who want him out by all means.

Trumpeta learnt that the Professor of Botany is being accused of allegedly using his personal bank account to source for money from Head of Departments, Contractors and cooperate bodies for the inaugural lecture which they allege are in contrast to the reigning rule of Single Treasury Account, TSA.

The action of the Rector is said to be viewed as seriously against led down principle of zero corruption in the system.

Another factor said to be causing attacks on the person of the Prof Chukwuka Stephen Kanayo is that he came from the university as against the policy that only those from the polytechnic system be allowed to head the institution.

Calls and messages sent to the phone contact of Prof Chukwuka Stephen Kanayo for reaction was not attended to.