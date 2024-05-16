IMHA Clerk Assures Non-Governmental Association For Women Of Support

..As Standing-Up For Women Society International Pays Emeghara Solidarity Visit

The Clerk/Head Legislative Service, Imo State House Of Assembly, Chinelo Adaora Emeghara, Esq, has pledged the house willingness to support any Non-Governmental Association involved in uplifting women in public offices.

Mrs Emeghara gave the assurance when the Executive and Members of Standing-up For Women Society International,* Imo State Chapter, paid her a solidarity visit at the State Assembly complex on Monday. The Clerk who felt honoured by the visit expressed happiness that their visit was a clear indication of women supporting women in public offices. She was impressed with the calibre of members of the Association whom she described as women of substance, integrity and credibility, and thanked them for conducting themselves well.

Mrs Emeghara, while assuring them of her assistance, accepted their request to be one of the guest speakers in their forthcoming International Conference in September this year.

Earlier in her speech, the Chairperson of the women group, Lib. Meg Anosike stated that the visit was to familiarize with the Clerk And Head Of Legislative Service, and also to acquaint her of their aims and objectives.

Lib. Meg Anosike disclosed that the association is a self sponsored international organization, with the aim of supporting and uplifting women in governance and speaking for the voiceless women. She added that women are tired of being relegated to the background. She further informed the Clerk that the organization having registered with the United Nations, World Health Organization (WHO), United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF), Etc, have notable Men and Women of influence as their patrons and matrons.

While expressing joy at the success story of Mrs Chinelo Adaora Emeghara, Esq, as the first female Clerk of the Imo State House Of Assembly, Lib. Meg Anosike highlighted some of the Achievements of Standing-up For Women Society International to include, Payment Of Hospital Bills For Indigent Women In Hospitals, Distribution Of Sanitary Pads To Secondary Schools Students, Visiting Motherless Babies Homes, Visiting Female Inmates In Prison/Correctional Centers, among many others.

While appealing for assistance to move the Association further, Lib. Meg Anosike requested the Clerk/Head Legislative Service to be among the guest speakers in their forthcoming International Conference holding in Owerri, the Imo State capital.

In attendance at the meeting were other Management Staff Of the State Assembly.