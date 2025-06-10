The Tinubulisation Of Orlu LGA Commonwealth – Emejuru

The assertions that the APC government in Imo state, just as it appears to be the fashion of the APC leadership nationwide, relies more on propaganda and fashionable lies and have adopted hunger as a weapon against the led, is now a reality than the expected transparency and reasonability that can qualify good leadership.

What has appeared to be a desperate jungle market advertorials to sell a medical scheme that is clothed with too many secrecy will only turn out as another APC misleading gingle if the scheme is left unchecked.

A responsible government that sincerely wish to offer this medical relief that Hope Uzodimma’s government is making Imolites to invest into, should first direct the boasted billions of Naira from the common wealth of Ndi-Imo that the government will write into this scheme on ensuring first that the few inadequate and drug less hospitals and health centers in the state are not only renovated and brought to some basic standards but equipped with stocks of medicines, medical tools/machinery and the salaries of the heavily underpaid staff be improved on. This fact appears to have stalled the much talked Imo Care/Health insurance agency of 2023 that could’ve wasted billions of our scarce resources.

Today, Hope Uzodimma’s APC and their agents have taken what many suspect to be another empty and lifeless project that may only serve as another means to extort Imolites into Imo towns and villages and not even their field agents can explain how a health scheme can serve the advertised purposes in the current decay that is synonymous with the extremely scarce and badly deflated hospitals and health centres.

Today, the Orlu local government council has resumed another schism to indirectly tax Ndi-Orlu and raise funds that will not be accounted for in the chairman’s policy to cancel all registered street names to creat a hustle for unsuspecting Ndi-Orlu.

It is so regrettable that rather than govern Ndi-Orlu and Imo state by tolerance, the APC led local government seem to have adopted the Tinumbus Draconian overrule with which he suffocated businesses in his then Lagos state, a policy that Nigerians are struggling to survive in nationwide.

While Imolites are encouraged to support honest and transparently presented projects, this APC’s Hope Uzodimma government that misled Imo youths on the forty thousand foreign jobs cannot be trusted with projects that are shrouded with uncertainties and as such, Imolites should ask for guarantees that the publicised medical scheme and the now policy of reregistering street names should come with verifiable commitment to serve patients with medicines as against their usual fashion to prescribe and ask patients to outsource their medicines on accounts of lack of stock at the shelves of the hospital pharmacies and on the case of the street names, that fraudulent agents of the APC government are not allowed to shortchange the honours that was celebrated by naming of certain streets for our past achievers.

Imo state can only get better when her citizens become alive to the realities on ground especially in this period that the government at state and my Orlu LGA celebrates and make mole out of nothing in their self deceit that they are making some political gains.

Policies which includes the now grabbing of names of streets in Orlu LGA to force the unsuspecting street name bearers to cuff out millions into personal gains should be resisted.

OCA Emejuru

(LP Orlu LGA Chairman)