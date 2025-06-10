Okey Azuonwu Emerges Nkwachikwere Movement Director General                     

Founder and Chief Convener of Nkwachikwere Movement, Dr Chijioke Kaduru,has appointed Hon Okey Azuonwu as Director General on the Political Affairs for the Movement. A Press Release issued by the Organisation’s Directorate says that Hon Azuonwu, the pioneer Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ngor Okpala LGA, former Editor of the Moment Newspapers, and a former Special Assistant (Media) to a Commissioner for Information and Strategy will oversee the day to day activities on socio-political affairs for the Movement. This appointment follows Hon Azuonwu’s grand welcome back into the party fold in Ngor Okpala. The release further indicated that Hon Azuonwu has since resumed duty.