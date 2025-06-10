Alleged Age Falsification Scandal Rocking Imo Judiciary Stops Appointment Of New  Chief Judge

For months after the new Acting Chief Judge of Imo State was asked to be removed by the National Judicial Council, the Governor of Imo State is yet to make fresh appointment for the position.

Two months after Acting Chief Judge was stopped by the NJC, the state Judiciary has no Chief Judge.

Reason behind this can be traced to the crisis in the state Judiciary involving top judges of Imo State. Trumpeta had last edition exposed the rot rocking the Ministry where age falsification is ravaging the system.

Available information to the newspaper has it that the age falsification scandal is causing a breach of the process in the selection of a new Chief Judge for the state.

The delay of the NJC to make public its findings may have caused the governor, Uzodimma to delay the process for appointment of a Chief Judge.

About 18 judicial officers of the state Ministry qualified to be appointed Chief Judge of the state are alleged to be involved in the age scandal. Apart from going to Abuja to meet with NJC over the matter for clarification, Trumpeta further learnt security agencies have entered into the investigation of the matter. With NJC and security agencies involved, it was learnt that Uzodimma has to wait for a while before appointment of the Chief Judge for Imo State.