Council Of SUG Presidents Imo State Axis Congratulate, Commend H.E Senator Hope Uzodimma for Massive Road Construction Across the state

By Onyinyechi Amakaulo

The Council of Students’ Union Government,(SUG) lmo State,Presidents of the various institutions in the State is using this

medium to appreciate and congratulate the Government of Imo State ably led by Distinguished Senator Hope

Uzodinma (Onwa Oyoko) for his outstanding styles of leadership toward the construction and development of

roads and Imo environs at large.

In a press release made available to Trumpeta reads “In recent times, the Governor has successfully completed the Construction of roads and Rehabilitation of 46

roads which includes,

-Construction/Rehabilitation of Ahiara to Okpala junction.

– Aba branch – Ahiara junction, Nkume – Umuowa Orlu, Mgbidi – Oguta (Oguta lake) road,

-Imo State University Teaching Hospital.

– Jacob Zuma Road – Concorde Road with Spur to PH Road.

– Imo State University Road, Bishops Court Road.

– Okigwe Roundabout – St Mary Church, Okigwe (Okigwe road).

– Ogwohoroanya- Avutu – Umunachi (Roundabout).

– Douglas – Naze Junction.

– Control Post (Assumpta) to Ibari ogwa (Port-Harcourt Road).

– Assumpta – Umuguma Junction (World bank Road)

– Maintenance of failed section at Owerri – Mbaise – Obowo Road

– NACC Road – Uratta.

He noted that there are lots of roads still under construction and Contracts have been awarded to roads like

– Assumpta – Umuguma Road (7.4km) .

This strategic roads will enhance connectivity between major residential

and commercial hubs, easing movement and reducing travel time within Owerri and its environs.

– Hospital Road and Chosen – Dreamland Road (6km combined).

The rehabilitation of these roads is expected

to improve access to healthcare facilities, educational institutions and local businesses thereby stimulating

economic activities.

– Naze – Nekede – Ihiagwa road (Including a Spur bridge).

They noted that the Governor has mandated the immediate

resumption of work on this vital route.

“We will not also fail to thank the Governor for his effort in making Imo a theme of 24 hours steady power

supply through the commencement and construction of the ANOH GAS POWER HOUSE PROJECT which will

commence by July 2025 at Ohaji-Egbem”.

Congratulations once more Mr Governor Onwa Onyoko for this outstanding feat .

Aluta Continue.they submitted