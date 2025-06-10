Ngor Okpala APC Leaders Hail Kaduru Over Consistent Support 

…As he seeks support for Uzodimma, donates to party

Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area,Imo State, have commended Dr Chijioke Kaduru for his consistent support to the party at all levels, but particularly the local government and ward levels, which has contributed to the growth and progress of the party in the area.

The visibly happy leaders poured the encomiums during a meeting of Ngor Okpala APC on Friday, at the local government headquarters, Umuneke, Ngor.

Chairperson of Ngor Okpala LGA, Hon Chika Ibekwe who opened the floodgate of the commendation galore, praised Dr Kaduru for always being there for the party at all times and seasons, maintaining that his steadfast support has tremendously helped the growth of the party in the area, describing him as a true party man.

The Ngor Okpala LGA boss noted that a true party man always stands with his party and supports it whether there is something to gain or not, pointing out that Dr Kaduru has always exhibited this rare trait right from the time he joined the party over a decade ago.

Also praising Dr Kaduru’s unwavering commitment,dedication and passion for the party and its members,

the commissioner representing Owerri Zone in the Imo State Oil Producing Areas Development Commission, ISOPADEC, Chief Val Okere popularly known as Amadioha Ngor Okpala, described him as one of the pillars of the party in the council, noting that his remarkable contributions have helped position the party as the party of choice in his Obiangwu Ward ten,Onyeaghanwanneya Court Area, and Ngor Okpala as a whole.

Similarly, the LGA chairman of Ngor Okpala APC, Engr Jude Ukaegbu, the state assistant youth leader of APC, Comrade Kingsley Onyekachi, among others, equally lauded Dr Kaduru, saying his contributions financially, morally, and materially, has helped in boosting grassroots acceptance, support and membership of the party.

They cited his recent mass empowerment that cut across all communities and wards as one of such impactful efforts from him that has tremendously positively impacted the image and fortune of the party in the area,urging him to continue in his good works for the party.

In his own speech, Dr Kaduru who is the chief convener of Nkwa Chikwere Movement,

as well as the founder of Nkwa Chikwere Foundation, urged leaders and members of the party in Ngor Okpala Local Government Area, to remain steadfast, committed and continue to support the party and Governor Hope Uzodinma in the state.

Dr Kaduru who was represented at the meeting by the co-convener of Nkwa Chikwere Movement, Hon Chukwuma Anuforo, assured of his unwavering commitment to ensuring that APC becomes the party to beat in the council.

He reaffirmed his support for Governor Uzodinma as the supreme leader of the party in Imo State, adding that he has done tremendously well for the state, as signposted by his unprecedented transformation of the state infrastructural landscape.

He made it clear that Governor Uzodinma’s sterling performance was the reason the leaders of the party in Imo were solidly supporting him, and hs government in their relentless efforts to make the state the envy of its peers across the country.

Kaduru further hinted that the essence of the leadership meeting was to brainstorm, and collectively map out strategies, whose implementation would further help in cementing the party’s grip on the councils grassroots politics ahead of the next election cycle.

While giving strong assurance of his readiness and preparedness to contribute his own quota towards the attainment of the goals that would be set at the meeting, he urged all APC faithful to keep doing all within their power to ensure that the party continues to be the number one in the area,assuring them that there’s so much to be gained from the party.

The Ngor Okpala-born medical expert,who has helped transform public health sector in several African countries, called on those who left the party in the past to come back, insisting that APC remains most formidable political party in Nigeria, and the party to beat in the country.

In keeping with his culture of regular support to the party, Dr Kaduru doled out substantial amount to the eleven wards in the local government area, to help them in the running of the party, just as he made donation to support the hosting of the leadership meeting.