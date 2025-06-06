CONGRATULATORY MESSAGE FROM THE CEO OF ‘SIR CLEMENT CHUKU FOUNDATION’

_TO THE BENEFICIARIES OF THE 2025 FREE WAEC PROGRAM_

On behalf of the Sir Clement Chuku Foundation, I, Amb. Dr. Mrs. Ekeleoma Chuku Enogwe, extend my heartfelt congratulations to all the students who have successfully completed the 2025 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WAEC).

You have not only demonstrated courage and resilience by sitting for this important examination, but you have also made a bold step towards securing a brighter future for yourselves, your families, and your community. I am immensely proud of your dedication and determination throughout this journey.

This moment is a testament to your strength, your discipline, and your will to succeed, qualities that will carry you far beyond the classroom. Remember, WAEC is not the destination, but rather a stepping stone to the many opportunities that lie ahead. Let the knowledge, skills, and values you’ve gained guide you as you pursue higher education, entrepreneurship, or other meaningful ventures.

To our dear beneficiaries, never forget that you are capable of greatness. As you await your results, use this time to reflect on your goals and plan the next phase of your journey with confidence and purpose.

At the *Sir Clement Chuku Foundation*, we believe in you. That belief led us to provide the free WAEC registration, intensive tutorial classes, and ongoing support. We did this because we know that with the right opportunities, every child can shine.

As we continue to expand our impact through both educational empowerment and free healthcare initiatives especially in cancer and prostate care. we remain committed to nurturing the total well-being of our youth.

Once again, congratulations. Keep pushing forward. Keep dreaming big. And above all, remain focused, humble, and committed to excellence. With God on your side , the future is yours.

With pride and warm regards,

Amb. Dr. Mrs. Ekeleoma Chuku Enogwe

*CEO, Sir Clement Chuku Foundation