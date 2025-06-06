OLD PEERS OF OWERRI DEVT INITIATIVE FELICITATES WITH MRS IJEOMA P. UGWUNEBO FCA, ON HER INAUGURATION AS 1ST CHAIRMAN OF ICAN KUBWA AND DISTRICT SOCIETY

The Old Peers of Owerri Development Initiative has extended warm felicitations to one of their member Mrs. Ijeoma P. Ugwunebo, FCA, on her recent inauguration as the 1st Chairman of Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAN) Kubwa and District Society.

The association led by Mr Charles Uchenna Ejekama, the Executives of Old Peers Owerri heartily congratulates Mrs. Ugwunebo on this achievement.

As part of its continued expansion within the Federal Capital Territory, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) officially inaugurated the Kubwa & District Society on 15th May,2025.

Chief C. S. Alaribe

Alaribe the ICAN President commended the pioneer leadership, led by Mrs. Ijeoma P. Ugwunebo, FCA, for building a strong professional community and upholding ICAN’s values of integrity and excellence.

He emphasized the role of District Societies in fostering professional growth, collaboration, and innovation.

Highlighting Kubwa’s strategic location near the nation’s capital, the President called for forward-thinking leadership to promote sound financial practices and economic development. He assured members of the Council’s full support and expressed confidence in the district’s potential.

With this new addition, ICAN continues to strengthen its impact and reaffirm its commitment to advancing the accountancy profession nationwide.

The Old Peers of Owerri Development Initiative wishes Mrs Ijeoma Ugwunebo a successful tenure as the pioneer Chairman of ICAN Kubwa and District Society