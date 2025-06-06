Imo State Judiciary Shakes As Alleged Age Falsification Scandal Rocks Judicial Officials

Ministry of Justice in Imo State, is getting into the news for bad reasons, Trumpeta newspaper reports.

In recent times, news getting public attention from the critical sector of the state ministry has not been too pleasant to the reading public.

Apart from the unpalatable case of the National Judicial Commission, NJC, sanctioning the removed Chief Judge of the State, Chief Justice Theresa Chikeka over alleged age discrepancies in her records before assumption of office, a new acting Chief Judge spent barely few weeks before the same regulatory body requested the state governor not to go ahead with him.

While the developing matters in the state judiciary are still within ambit of discussion in public space, the former Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Barr C.O.C Akaolisa was summarily fired from office by Governor Hope Uzodimma.

The recent upheaval ravaging the state judicial sector is developing case of alleged age falsification scandal rocking the ministry.

Trumpeta learnt that while authorities in the state are trying to manage the development, there is danger about the career of certain class of judicial officers alleged to be in trouble over age claims.

Though, no top official of the ministry is willing to speak or comment on the matter since the removal of Akaolisa, our correspondent who visited the office and high court premises in Owerri noticed a tensed situation arising from the lastest development.

This newspaper promises to do further follow up to ascertain the true identities of the judicial officers involved for next publication.