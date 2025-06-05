Ifakala Community Secondary School plans  40th Anniversary

.Alumni Laments on School’s Infrastructural Decay

..Calls on government, Education Commissioner for Support

The Recent Video of dilapidated buildings and grave infrastructural decay of IFAKALA COMMUNITY SECONDARY SCHOOL In MBAITOLI Local Government Area which attracted wild Condemnation in all Social media Platforms, raised a lot of critical questions on the state of various schools in our rural Communities, vis-a-vis Age long neglect of rural Communities by the government and Leadership Failure in our Communities

The Video Came to Public view after some members of the Alumni Visited the School which was not only an eye sore, but also a dangerous risk to the life of Students and Staff of the School hence ,demands urgent attention as it portrays everything without Good learning and Teaching Environment.

IFAKALA COMMUNITY SECONDARY SCHOOL, which was established in 1979, holds a cherished place in the hearts of its alumni and the wider Mbaitoli Community. The first set of students who boldly sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination in 1984 set a legacy that turns 40 in 2024.

This milestone offers a unique opportunity to reflect on the glory days of our beloved alma mater and the pressing need to restore its dignity.

Once a beacon of academic excellence and a symbol of pride, Ifakala Community Secondary School stood tall with impressive infrastructure, dedicated staff, and high educational standards. It was the pride of Mbaitoli, attracting students from far and wide due to its serene environment, expansive land, and unmatched quality of education. Families in Ifakala and villages across Mbaitoli LGA proudly sent their children to this citadel of learning, confident in its ability to nurture future leaders.

The School, much like a beautiful bride in the prime of her youth, radiated Charm, nurtured her children with unwavering dedication, and garnered respect far and near.

However, decades of relentless service have left her bleeding and broken. Her once vibrant infrastructure now lies in ruins, her beauty stripped by years of neglect and the careless actions of a few. Yet, her sacrifices were not in vain. She has raised notable men and women who now excel in diverse fields, holding positions of influence in both public and private sectors.

But today, our beloved alma mater faces unprecedented challenges.

The glorious facilities that once stood as a testament to excellence have been habitually stolen by disgruntled elements who disregarded the repercussions of their actions. *Broken walls, missing roofs, and stolen laboratory equipment now define the school’s landscape.*

_The staffroom and the principal’s office leak profusely, forcing teachers to endure the rain. With no functional toilet facilities, teachers are compelled to return home or resort to the bush when nature calls—a reality that is both_ disheartening and shameful. _The situation is no better for students, whose learning environment has become a shadow of its former self_ .

As a result of this decay and the need to give a face lift to the academic environment, the IFAKALA COMMUNITY SECONDARY SCHOOL ALUMNI ASSOCIATION has declared a state of emergency on the infrastructures of the school and also took *_Responsibility of Providing a Functional Convenience Facilities in the School and BOREHOLE WATER_*

We crave the endulgence of the state government, Mbaitoli Local Government, Nkalu community, Ifakala Community, all concerned citizens and old students of the School to contribute their quota to seeing that Ifakala Community secondary school is rescued from the threat of total collapse.

The standard of education has also plummeted due to a shortage of qualified teaching and non-teaching staff. Encroachment by locals have further compounded the school’s woes, while security challenges leave the institution vulnerable to further degradation.

As alumni, we must acknowledge the profound impact these infrastructural deficiencies have on the quality of education. Basic education is the foundation upon which tertiary excellence is built, and the experiences at this level shape a student’s aspirations for higher learning. It is clear that we can no longer rely solely on the government to revive our alma mater.

*The 40th Anniversary Celebration Scheduled for 2nd January 2026* _is a clarion call for all alumni, both at home and abroad, to rally together and give back to the institution that molded us._

We must harness our collective resources and use this occasion to mobilize funds for the school’s revival. Together, we can restore the dignity of Ifakala Community Secondary School and ensure that future generations have access to an environment that fosters academic excellence.

The time has come to honor the sacrifices of our alma mater by standing up for her in this critical time of need. Let us turn this 40th-anniversary celebration into a movement—a movement to rebuild, to restore, and to rekindle the light of excellence that once shone so brightly.

Our alma mater deserves nothing less.

“To whom much is given, much is expected.” Let us answer this call and leave a legacy of hope and transformation for the generations to come.

*Godspower Nnawuihe Ike (MPH)*

_For; the Alumni Association