Outrage, As Oil Producing Ohaji/Egbema  Communities of Imo State Witness Absence of Light Up Niger Delta Project 

In what appears to be a disturbing situation in most communities of Ohaji/Egbema, Trumpeta has discovered that the much publicised Niger Delta Light Up Project, meant to install Solar Light in communities of the region appears to be only on paper.

Apart from putting the name of Imo State as one of the oil bearing LGAs in Nigeria, Ohaji/Egbema LGA is a critical oil producing council entitled to benefit programs of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, and the supervising ministry.

The story is different in the LGA, especially in the Ohaji axis where there is nothing to show from the existence of the interventionist’s agency in the area.

Trumpeta noticed that while areas and LGAs in Imo state who have nothing to do with oil are being furnished with NDDC road projects, Ohaji Communities lack roads. In the recent Light Up Niger Delta Project, communities like Mgbirichi, Umuagwo, Umuapu nd surrounding towns of Umukene, Ethioha and Abakuru don’t know what the Light Up Niger Delta Project is aboit despite being part of oil producing area LGA.

Locals are are discussing the matter and urging the appropriate government agency to look the way of communities in Ohaji/Egbema for the Light Up Niger Delta Project