Group Demands Justice For 20- Year – Old Man Killed For Allegedly Stealing Power Bank

A Human Rights organization, Stand For Humanity Foundation has called on the Commissioner of Police in Imo state, Aboki Danjuma, to ensure that all those who administered jungle justice on 20- year- old Chinonso Amadi, did not escape justice.

A mob had on May 21 administered jungle justice on the deceased at Owaelu Uratta in the Owerri North Local Government Area of the state.

They had accused him of stealing a power Bank and killed him while torturing him at a place called “torture centre” in the community.

An activist journalist, Chidiebube Okeoma, who is the founder of Stand For Humanity Foundation, told journalists in Owerri, the state capital on Tuesday that the organization had visited the parents and siblings of the deceased and assured them support in it the quest to get justice for the family.

He informed that the Foundation had video clips of how the mob flogged the 20- year- old at their torture centre until he died.

Okeoma announced that though police had caught some people who carried out the dastardly act but those who are on the run must be caught and made to face the full consequences for their unlawful action.

The activist journalist said” our organization, Stand For Humanity Foundation has visited the parents and siblings of 20- year- old Chinonso Amadi, who was killed last week Wednesday at Owaelu Uratta in Owerri North, Imo state, after accusing him of stealing a power Bank.

” Our Organization has obtained video clips of how they killed the young man. They took him to a place they call torture centre, tied his legs, flogged and beat him until he collapsed and died in their hands. After they killed him, they carried his corpse and dumped it in front of his father’s house and fled.

” Our Organization, Stand For Humanity Foundation condemns this barbaric action and we have assured the family of justice. Our legal department, led by Chijioke Onwubuariri has activated actions to helping the family. We will be meeting with the family this week and from their we will take legal actions to ensuring that justice is served.

” I have forwarded the video clips to our legal adviser, Chijioke Onwubuariri. He is studying it and after that we will take legal action. Jungle justice has no place in the 21 century. It was a deliberate action. The same people who killed the young man were the ones who were filming and posting the clips of their lawlessness on social media. We have gotten hold of the clips and we are taking Legal action, immediately.

” We thank the state Commissioner of Police for promptly ordering the arrests of the suspects but those who fled must be caught. The family of the deceased is in despair as I speak and our Foundation insists that only justice can pacify them and save the society from witnessing another animalistic action as this in the future.”

Okeoma recalled that two days before that action many villagers in Umuora in Umuohiri community in the Isiala Mbano LGA of the state had also killed their kinsman, Chibugo Amadi while administrating jungle justice on him for fighting his young brother over family inheritance.

Okeoma disclosed that Stand For Humanity Foundation is also on the matter and is committed to getting justice for the deceased’s young widow and eight children.

He said that though all the suspects in the murder case are on the run but he expressed optimism that they must be caught and prosecuted.