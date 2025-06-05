Councillors In Imo Roam on Streets, LGA Secretariats

…Lament Lack of Car, House Allowances

This is indeed not the best of the moment for serving councilors of the local government in Imo State.

More than eight months after election, the welfare packages of those serving as elected councilors in Imo State is appalling.

Trumpeta discovered that the fun fare and benefits expected to have trailed the election of the councilors in Imo State are missing. Unlike in past where the councillors who served during the previous administration of Chief Achike Udenwa and to an extent that of Chief Ikedi Ohakim had official vehicles for the Leader/ Speaker of the legislative heads. The elected councilors had special allowances that saw them buy cars and build houses.

However, the case is different in the present dispensation with the incumbent councilors moving about with their legs.

This newspaper observed that the pomp and pageantry associated with the position of councillorship appears to have diminished in the present Governor Hope Uzodimma era with the elected ones reeling with deprivation.

Information available to Trumpeta has it that councillors in Imo State are receiving the sum of #210,000 monthly without additional allowances. While many complain that the amount can’t cater for their private needs as family men and women, it is obvious that they can’t get use only the #210,000 monthly allowances to get a vehicle.

Trumpeta is yet to ascertain the condition of service of the present councilors but in the past they were entitled to car, house and furniture pays after inauguration.

It was noticed that in the local government secretariats across the state, councilors roam about with legs which indirectly makes a mockery of the LGA system.