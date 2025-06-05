Crackdown On Terror: Imo Police Burst Ipob/ESN Camp, Arrest Gunmen, Accomplices In Aboh Mbaise 

In a sustained effort to restore peace and security across Imo State, operatives of the Imo State Police Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Unit, acting on credible intelligence, successfully conducted coordinated operations targeting notorious criminal elements in Ahiazu Mbaise and Njaba Local Government Areas.

During a targeted operation at Eke Eziama in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA on 31/05/2025, John Bosco Onuocha, aged 34, of Ihiteaforukwu, Ahiazu Mbaise, and his cohorts opened fire on the operatives. In the ensuing gunfight, Onuocha sustained a leg injury before he was apprehended while others escaped to the adjoining bushes. He is linked to multiple violent attacks that have claimed the lives of security personnel and traditional leaders in the Mbaise axis.

Items recovered at the scene included one GPMG gun, two chain magazines loaded with two hundred rounds of live ammunition, one AK-47 rifle without a breach number, fifty-six rounds of live ammunition, and four magazines.

The suspect confessed to playing a prominent role in numerous terrorist attacks across Imo State. He further revealed that the automatic rifles were supplied by a notorious commander of the ESN terrorist group, known as B44, with the intent of reactivating their terrorist camp. Onuocha has been taken to a medical facility in Owerri for treatment.

In a separate but related operation in Njaba, operatives of the Anti Kidnapping Unit apprehended three notorious members of the proscribed Eastern Security Network (ESN), identified as Ozioma Ihedoro (aka Mazi Oz), Uchenna Opara (aka Nta-Nta Mmiri), and Amaefule Emeka (aka Odopu). During interrogation, Emeka confessed to his involvement in the 2021 attack on the Federal Correctional Centre.

Items recovered from the suspects include one AK-47 rifle, two pump-action guns, five live cartridges, Biafra insignias, and various criminal charms.

Furthermore ,five accomplices—Ugwuegbu Cynthia, Ikewgbado Kennedy, Amaefule Chukwuamare Emmanuel, Eke Anayo, and Eke Chukwudi—were apprehended in Njaba LGA following the confessions of the previously arrested suspects .

This operation underscores the Imo State Police Command’s commitment to enhancing peace and security and dismantling criminal networks in the State. The Command urges Imolites to continue supporting ongoing efforts to secure our communities by reporting suspicious activities to the nearest police station or via the Command’s emergency line: 0803 477 3600.