Imo Community Decries Killings, Seeks Urgent Government Action

The Awomamma Development Forum, a socio-cultural body representing indigenes of Awomamma in Imo State, has called on the Federal Government to intervene in what it alledged to be the continuous killing of innocent residents by suspected security operatives.

This is contained in a petition which was said to have been , addressed to the Inspector General of Police, (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun and the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Christopher Musa, and copy of which was also forwarded to the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma on Monday in Abuja.

The Forum, however, expressed outrage over what it termed “unprovoked and unjustified attacks” on unarmed civilians in the community.

The letter, signed by the Forum’s Legal Adviser, Barr. Obinna Amagwula, and its Diaspora Representative, Engr. Chris Ndedigwe, lamented that for over three years, some security operations in the area have resulted in widespread fear, destruction of property, and loss of civilian lives.

While acknowledging the efforts of the security forces in combating insecurity, the Forum said the excesses of state-backed agents had crossed the line of known rules of engagement.

Citing the recent killing of a 60-year-old truck driver, Mr. Vitus Mbah, who was reportedly shot inside his vehicle, the Forum questioned the logic behind targeting known peaceful individuals instead of apprehending and prosecuting actual suspects.

“This unfortunate incident is just one among many.

“Our people are no longer safe in their own homes, and yet no official inquiry or justice has been served,” the petition read in part.

The group further appealed to the Imo State Governor, Sen. Hope Uzodimma, to immediately wade into the matter and demonstrate leadership by addressing the grievances of the community.

According to the Forum, the continued silence from the state government has contributed to growing mistrust and tension in the area.

“We are appealing to our Governor to show empathy and act swiftly to end these unjustified killings.

“As Chief Security Officer of the state, he must ensure that the lives and properties of all Imo citizens, including those in Awomamma, are protected,” the group said.

They, however urged the governor to set up an independent panel of inquiry to investigate all reported cases of civilian deaths and property destruction linked to security operations in the area.

The petition was also copied to the Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), highlighting the need for a comprehensive review of tactics employed in internal security management.

The Forum warned that “if government fails to act decisively, residents may be compelled to resort to self-help to protect themselves and their families.

They also called on human rights organisations and civil society groups to take interest in the plight of the Awomamma people and join the call for accountability.