Anne-Martins Ezirim Becomes New Deputy Clerk Of IMHA

By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State House of Assembly has appointed Mrs. Anne-Martins Ezirim as the Deputy Clerk of the House.

Her appointment followed a motion moved by the Member for Ngor Okpala, Hon. Egu Ambrose Obinna during its Tuesday May 20, 2025 sitting.

Egu noted that Imo State House of Assembly has been without a Deputy Clerk since September, 2024 pointing out that it has created a vacuum in the Assembly bureaucracy.

He said the woman in accordance with the Civil Service Law has attained Grade Level 15 and qualified for the role.

The Ngor Okpala Lawmaker stated that having a Deputy Clerk will reduce work load in the Clerk’s office as well as enhance service delivery.

The House therefore resolved that Mrs. Anne-Martins Ezirim, Head of Legislative Department and the Deputy Director (GL.15), in the Legislative Department be appointed Deputy Clerk.

Similarly, the House resolved that the Chairman of the Imo State House of

Assembly Service Commission be officially notified by the Clerk to take further necessary action in line with the provisions of Law No. 21 of 2018 to implement the decision of the House.