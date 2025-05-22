Ikeduru Legislator, Johnleoba Iheoha Hails Uzodimma’s Visionary Leadership 

…As Lawmakers Adopt Motion For Indepth Database, Promotion Of Mineral Resources In Imo State

By Onyekachi Eze

Imo State Governor, Senator Hope Uzodimma has been exemplified as a visionary leader under whose administration the fortunes of the State have improved.

In line with the eulogy, Uzodimma was rated as the best gift God from God to the People of Imo State.

The adulation was rendered by the Member representing Ikeduru State Constituency at the Imo State House of Assembly, Hon. Johnleoba Iheoha.

While fielding questions from the House of Assembly Correspondents in his office, immediately after Tuesday, May 20, 2025 plenary session, Hon. Iheoha commended Governor Uzodimma for all his life transforming Policies, Programs and Projects.

He disclosed that Uzodimma’s good governance initiative in the State cannot be overemphasized, ranging on human capital development and infrastructural developments.

In a special note, Hon. Iheoha recalled how dilapidated the Roads of Imo State were, especially the Owerri-Okigwe Road, and other connecting roads in the urban and rural areas which he admitted, Ikeduru LGA benefitted from.

Hon Johnleoba Iheoha expressed utmost satisfaction on the hospitals and the ongoing Imo Care Health Insurance Scheme which enables every Imolite to good medicare throughout a yearly period at a subsidized rate of fifteen thousand naira #(15,000) only, except for Cancer treatment.

According to him, the gesture depicts the Governor’s love and concern for the people of the State.

Said he, “As the State Lawmakers, we are here to make sure that the government of Senator Hope Uzodimma, our Godsent Governor grows from strength to strength, and thrives in all his set goals for the overall interest of Ndi Imo. Quote me when I say that Governor Hope Uzodimma is the best Governor Imo State has ever produced. He is a visionary Governor”.

Furthermore, the refined Parliamentarian disclosed that with Uzodimma’s leadership dexterity, anyone he choses as his successor after his successful tenure in 2027/2028 should be all supported without any iota of doubts or discontent.

“I strongly believe in His Excellency, Governor Hope Uzodimma; his vision, wisdom and shared prosperity aspirations for the good of Ndi Imo. In my next world, I would like to have someone like Governor Hope Uzodimma. So anyone he anoints to succeed him should be collectively supported and embraced”, said Iheoha.

Meanwhile, earlier at the plenary session on Tuesday, Hon. Johnleoba Iheoha had moved a motion to urge the Imo State Government to direct the Imo State Investment Promotion Agency, ISIPA, to identify, articulate and promote the mineral resources and raw materials in the State.

He hinted that Imo State is endowed with abundant mineral resources and raw materials that can drive economic growth and development while noting that the discovery, exploitation and utilization of the resources can create jobs, attract investments and increase revenue for the State.

However, Iheoha opined that, it is imperative to identify, document and promote these resources to attract investors and stimulate economic growth.

Further speaking as the House of Assembly Committee Chairman on Commerce and Industry, he revealed that in his quest to attract investors to the State and on oversight, hence the motion, adequately aimed at streamlining the operation and exploration of raw mineral deposits in Imo State.

In addition, he submitted that before any exploration on that sector, ISIPA should be first aware of any movement and with the records on their database, should be in the right position to record the exact mineral deposits and its equitable distribution to approved investors/persons.

To this end, he posited that mineral resources when harnessed will help to boost education, agriculture and economic financial base of the State.

After an extensive debate and overwhelming support from the Lawmakers, the House resolved to urge Governor Uzodimma to direct the Imo State Investment Agency to:

(a) Conduct a comprehensive identification and articulation of all mineral resources and raw materials in Imo State.

(b) Gather comprehensive database and promotional materials highlighting Imo State’s investment potentials; and

(c) Publish the information on all print and electronic platforms, including social media, to attract investors and promote Imo State’s economic development for the benefit of Imo Economy.