Late Chief Jimmy James Ibe Goes Home, Saturday, May 24th, As Friends Mourn With Son, Noble Kenneth Emeziem 

The remains of a prominent son of Mbaise land, in Imo State, Chief Jimmy James Ibe will be buried on Saturday, May 24th, 2025, in his home town, Nnarambia, Ahiara in Ahiazu Mbaise LGA of Imo State.

According to a burial program, there will be a wake keep on Friday, May 23rd, 2025. On Saturday, 24th May, body leaves Ogbor Nguru Mortuary for Amuzi before it is received by Eze Onyekwere of Nnarambia and Amala Club at Afor Ogbe. After lying in state, corpse goes to church at St Bridget Catholic Church for burial mass before internment.

In condolence message to his son Noble Kenneth Emeziem of

Umuofor, Nnarambia Ahiara Ahiazu Mbaise LGA by his friends who state; “We are indeed bereft of the appropriate words to express our deep pains over the sad passage of your beloved father, Chief Jimmy Ibe ( Chinaetugo).

“We feel your pain. Losing a father at a time you needed him most is always difficult to comprehend. We really share in your pains in this period of grief. Our deepest sympathies to the entire family of Emeziem, Umuofor village and Nnarambia Autonomous Community in general.

Otherwise known as “The GAME MASTER, as late Chief Jimmy James Ibe was fondly called across the political sphere, he was indeed a true master decorated with wisdom, knowledge and practical experience of the game.

The boldness and carriage of the late Ochiagha Mbaise was so impressive, that anyone who came in contact with him at the first instance took commendable notice of him.

There is no gainsaying the fact that Chief Jimmy, has left a very wide gap that will take years to be filled in the political landscape of Imo State.

Late Chief Jimmy James Ibe was a man of substance and virtues and his footprints on the sands of time cannot be easily forgotten in the history of Mbaise nation.